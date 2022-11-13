PALMDALE — With the echoes of the crowd singing “The Marine’s Hymn” hanging in the air, on Thursday, Palmdale city officials, staff and project backers ceremoniously broke ground on a new musical road, this one a tribute to the US Marine Corps and all of the nation’s armed services.
“This is going to be a really big thing, absolutely,” project backer Bart Avery said of the road, which is envisioned as an attraction and tribute. “The community’s going to love this.”
The event was purposely held on the Marine Corps’ 247th birthday, Nov. 10.
When completed, likely next spring, the new attraction will play “The Marine’s Hymn” — the official hymn of the United States Marine Corps — as cars drive across the special grooves in the roadway.
“We look forward to this road bringing people from all over to recognize the importance of the US Marine Corps in their lives, either as a service member, or themselves as family members who serve right along with our dedicated service members,” Councilmember Austin Bishop said.
Master of Ceremonies Rick Norris said they will have the opportunity to promote their own citizens and their own community, and to thank all the Marines who have served this country over the last 247 years, and beyond.”
The musical road is the latest in the local effort to honor the late R. Lee Ermey, perhaps best known as the “Gunny,” the Marine Corps drill instructor he portrayed in the movie “Full Metal Jacket.”
While known to many for his iconic movie role, he also was well known for his charitable work in support of the Marine Corps, military programs, veterans and others.
Ermey, a real-life Marine drill instructor, actor, military ambassador and longtime Antelope Valley resident, died in April 2018, at age 74.
He was first honored, three years ago, when his name was added to the western stretch of Avenue N, the street closest to his home of 20 years.
Plans for the musical road began at the same time, shortly after Ermey’s death, Avery said.
His family said Ermey loved the musical road in Lancaster, often bringing visitors to hear it.
“Can you imagine the smile on his face watching this, today?” Avery said.
Avery said he worked with the city — pestering officials, in his own words — to accomplish the musical road.
While the road is a tribute not only to Ermey, but also to all service members, “There’s no way to fully extend our appreciation to all the service members for their service and sacrifice,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
The musical road will be in a section of R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N) between 10th Street West and Sierra Highway. To hear the song, drivers will proceed at a certain speed, heading east toward Air Force Plant 42, about halfway between the two cross streets.
Workers from the city of Palmdale have already prepared the road for the musical overlay, which will likely take place sometime around March, after temperatures are consistently warm enough for the pavement work, Palmdale’s Capital Improvement Program Manager Nick Godin said.
The musical road will cost approximately $100,000 and is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The cost is split roughly in half for the road preparations and the musical overlay.
