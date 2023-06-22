TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Gang members in a women’s prison in Honduras slaughtered 46 other women inmates by spraying them with gunfire, hacking them with machetes and then locking survivors in their cells and dousing them with flammable liquid, an official said Wednesday.
The carnage in Tuesday’s riot was the worst atrocity at a women’s prison in recent memory, something President Xiomara Castro called “monstrous.”
Relatives said inmates at the facility had been threatened for weeks by members of the notorious Barrio 18 gang.
Chillingly, the gang members were able to arm themselves with prohibited weapons, brush past guards and attack; they even carried locks to shut their victims inside, apparently to burn them to death. The intensity of the fire left the walls of the cells blackened and beds reduced to twisted heaps of metal.
“A group of armed people went to the cellblock of a rival gang, locked the doors, opened fire on them,” said Juan López Rochez, the chief of operations for the country’s National Police.
