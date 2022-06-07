LANCASTER — A 51-year-old man who allegedly brandished a knife, then a crossbow, at deputies, was shot and killed, Sunday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Deputies responded to a call, shortly after 1 p.m., of a reportedly suicidal man with a knife outside a business in the 1800 block of West Avenue J, officials reported. News reports named the location as Tom’s Restaurant.
When deputies arrived, they found the man, outside, armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the knife, according to reports. He was later identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner as Ricky Jimenez.
After Jimenez refused to drop the knife, deputies then reportedly used what the Department termed as less-lethal weapons in an attempt to disarm him, to no avail. Instead, he reached into a backpack and retrieved a pistol-grip crossbow and raised it in the direction of the deputies, officials reported.
Deputies then shot Jimenez. He was taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
A knife and a pistol-grip crossbow were recovered at the scene, reports stated.
As is the case whenever a deputy-involved shooting occurs, separate investigations have begun by the Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Bureau and Sheriff’s station investigators.
According to a Department press release, the procedure also includes sending a representative from the Office of the Inspector General, to the scene, to provide independent oversight.
Once concluded, “every aspect of the shooting is reviewed by the Sheriff’s Executive Force Review Committee,” according to a news release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Those who wish to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
