LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles police SWAT officer who was recorded on body-camera video telling his team “happy hunting” before a fatal police shooting, last year, has received a two-day suspension after an internal investigation, according to LAPD disciplinary records.

The records obtained by the Los Angeles Times identify the officer by his rank — police officer III — but don’t name him, due to state privacy laws.

"""by department critics""" aka weasels with an agenda....actions speak louder than words...The Team stays within the lines...BFD what they say (SWAT)....as is what the ""department critics"" (weasels with an agenda) say.

