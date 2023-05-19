The Office of Violence Prevention is working on developing recommendations to support school safety innovation to present to the Board of Supervisors.
The office will host a School Safety Virtual Community listening session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom.
This session is aimed at constituents and schools in Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s district, which covers northern LA County from Antelope Valley through Santa Clarita and most of the San Gabriel Valley down to part of the San Fernando Valley.
Barger will make opening remarks. The scheduled speakers and presenters are LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer; Andrea Welsing, executive director of Office of Violence Prevention; Kelly Fisher, deputy director, Office of Violence Prevention; and Aarti Harper, Trauma Prevention Initiative co-lead, Office of Violence Prevention.
