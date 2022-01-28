LANCASTER — Admitted child molester Hannah Tubbs, now 26, will be housed in a juvenile facility for two years after a judge denied a request to house her in an adult jail.
Because she now identifies as transgender and is recognized in California as a female, Tubbs, whose legal name is James, will be housed with other female juveniles.
Tubbs admitted, this past November, to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in January 2014 in the restroom of a Denny’s restaurant in Palmdale. Tubbs stopped the assault and fled only when another person entered the restroom, authorities said at the time.
Tubbs was 18 days short of her 18th birthday at the time of the attack. The case remained unsolved for years. In the meantime, Tubbs committed violent crimes in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. She was arrested and convicted in Idaho. She also did time in Soledad State Prison for assault with a deadly weapon. It was a DNA hit through CODIS that ultimately led to her capture in the Palmdale case. She was extradited from Idaho to California.
In addition, there was evidence presented at the juvenile proceedings that showed that Tubbs sexually assaulted two young girls in different incidents in the past.
“The child victims will suffer lifelong trauma,” said Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami, who prosecuted child abuse cases in the Antelope Valley and has criticized Gascón’s policies in the past. Hatami is not involved in the Tubbs case.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Information page lists Tubbs’ arrest date as Nov. 22, though she has been held since last January. If convicted as an adult, Tubbs could have faced up to 12 years in prison. She also would have been required to register as a sex offender.
Tubbs’ two-year sentence was imposed at a disposition hearing, in December. Where Tubbs would serve her term — in a juvenile facility or an adult jail — was the subject of a Thursday morning hearing in juvenile court at the Antelope Valley Courthouse.
Superior Court Judge Mario Barrera made it clear at the start of the hearing that it was up to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office to file a motion to transfer the case to adult court.
“Ms. Tubbs is not being released today,” Barrera said.
Tubbs did not appear in court for the hearing. The judge allowed a photographer, television camera and audio recording over the objection of her attorney, Maceo Lewis. Lewis said his client had been assaulted in custody and more media coverage would threaten her safety. Lewis declined to speak after the hearing.
Justin Clark, an attorney for the Los Angeles County Probation Department, which oversees the county’s juvenile facilities, asked Judge Barrera to place Tubbs with adult offenders in a county jail facility.
Clark and Barrera ultimately had different interpretations of the state law that governs how and where to house juvenile offenders.
Clark relied on a subsection of the statute that says that the probation department may petition the court to house a person who is 19 years of age or older in an adult facility.
If Tubbs were kept in a secured youth treatment facility, he said that she would be housed in isolation for her safety and the safety of others.
However, the judge cited a subsection of the same statute that said a person who is 19 years of age or older and who has been committed to a county juvenile facility or a facility shall not be subject to a petition for transfer to an adult facility.
Barrera denied the request based on the state law, saying that it limits his authority to transfer a juvenile offender to adult custody even though the offender is now an adult.
He ordered the probation department to take custody of Tubbs, on Thursday, and take her to either Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar, or Dorothy Kirby Center in Commerce.
“I’m a little disappointed that Tubbs will not be housed in a county jail,” Deputy District Attorney Shea Sanna said outside the courthouse. “Instead, a violent child sexual predator will now have to serve their time, two years, in a juvenile facility. So it’s putting the predator in with the prey.”
The Tubbs case brought more attention to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s policy to stop prosecuting juveniles as adults.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement in response to Thursday’s placement hearing:
“The outcome of the Tubbs case is unsatisfactory,” Barger said. “Judge Barrera’s hands were tied today — due to the fact that the DA’s office failed to file a motion to transfer Tubbs to adult criminal court, which is where she rightly belongs. Instead, we’re left with a 26-year-old individual sentenced to two years in a juvenile facility in isolation, separated by sight and sound from the other juveniles.
“To carry out justice, all of the oars in the criminal justice system must be rowing in the same direction. Today, that simply didn’t happen.”
Gascón, in a Jan. 18 letter response to a letter from Barger, acknowledged that Tubbs’ conduct was “deplorable.”
“I am shocked and outraged that she evaded capture for so long,” Gascón wrote. “The harm that she caused is irreparable.”
Tubbs’ “subsequent punishment in other jurisdictions was proof that multiple jurisdictions found her actions warranted trial as an adult,” Gascón wrote, adding that in those cases Tubbs was legally an adult.
“Where I do agree with your assertion is that Tubbs likely will not face punishment proportionate to the victim’s trauma,” he wrote.
He noted that Tubbs has been “sentenced” to the county’s secure treatment facility for youth.
“Unfortunately, since a permanent location for STFY has yet to be approved, county jail is the only available detention center available for Tubbs to wait,” Gascón wrote.
He added he is trying to avoid the “cost of victim and survivor trauma.”
“By viewing violence as a public health issue in need of prevention and healing, I am seeking to spare future victims while increasing healing services for those presently dealing with the aftermath of traumatic events,” Gascón wrote.
