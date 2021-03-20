OCEANO, Calif. — The California Coastal Commission has voted to end off-highway vehicle use at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area within three years, a decision that follows decades of debate over environmental and cultural impacts.
The 10-0 vote Thursday calls for the prohibition to take effect by 2024 at Oceano Dunes, the only California state park that allows recreational driving on the beach and in dunes.
The California Department of Parks and Recreation said it was disappointed by the vote.
“At this time, the park will continue to operate under current operational guidelines while State Parks reviews the new conditions,” it said in a statement that also asserted a commitment to protecting natural and cultural resources and ensuring all Californians have access to the park and its diverse recreational opportunities.
The central coast park covers 3,500 acres along eight miles of shoreline and inland for about two miles near the communities of Oceano and Grover Beach in southern San Luis Obispo County.
Users primarily come to drive cars, trucks and off-highway vehicles on the beach and in the dunes, although some visitors come for beach day use, birdwatching, horseback riding, fishing and hiking, according to the commission.
The vote followed commission findings that driving degraded dune habitats, harmed native species, caused air quality and public health issues, and made other uses such as swimming and walking difficult.
