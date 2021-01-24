MOJAVE — A Long Beach man was killed in an off-road accident on Jan. 15.
Max Phillip Rowland, 19, was operating an off-road vehicle on LA Powerline Road north of Jawbone Canyon Road around noon when he left the roadway and struck a fence.
He was transported to Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley emergency room, but was later declared deceased. A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death. Rowland’s next of kin has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.