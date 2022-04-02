LENNOX — An off-duty police officer was shot and wounded, Thursday, morning, authorities said. The assailant remains at large.
The officer is a member of the city of Inglewood’s force but was in the Lennox area, south of Inglewood, around 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The officer has non-life-threatening injuries.
Inglewood Mayor James Butts told CBS2 News that the officer was involved in a confrontation and was shot at least twice.
It was not immediately clear what prompted the altercation or whether the officer was armed or fired their gun.
