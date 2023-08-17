FONTANA — An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot in an encounter with police officers at a Fontana golf course, authorities said.
The shooting of Alejandro Diaz, 45, by local officers occurred Tuesday at the Sierra Lakes Golf Club.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is heading the investigation under a standing agreement with the Fontana Police Department.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it was in contact with the Fontana and San Bernardino County departments.
“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic shooting incident involving our off-duty deputy who passed away,” the department said in a statement. “This incident is extremely difficult for the family, our personnel, and the officers involved.”
Fontana police reportedly went to the golf course on a call of shots fired.
Fontana police did not immediately respond to requests from The Associated Press for further information, but NBC4 reported that a department spokesperson, Officer Daniel Romero, said that Diaz raised a gun toward officers and they fired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.