The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California was the most expensive ballot initiative fight in state history, but both of the rival proposals were defeated. But supporters are considering another try at legalization.

LOS ANGELES — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in US history.

Anytime voters face two measures at odds with each other, they tend to reject both, said professor David McCuan, chairman of the political science department at Sonoma State University.

