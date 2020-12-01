MOJAVE — The death of a man shot in Mojave on Oct. 2 has been ruled a homicide.
Deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 9:13 p.m., Oct. 2, on Mono Street and K Street.
Upon their arrival, they discovered that Mickel Erich Lewis Sr. had been shot. Lewis Sr. died at the scene.
A postmortem examination was conducted by Donny Youngblood, the Kern County sheriff/coroner, who determined the cause of death to be homicide as the result of multiple gunshot wounds.
No further information about the incident or the suspect was available.
