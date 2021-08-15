LANCASTER — An air show planned for October at Gen. William J. Fox Field in Lancaster has been canceled, falling victim to challenges of resurrecting the show after a three-year hiatus and the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There was just no way at this point that we could put on a show of the caliber we’d want,” Air Show Director Dennis Dunbar said Friday, after the cancellation was announced on the show’s Facebook page.
“There was no one ‘golden BB.’ It was a combination of factors,” he said.
Refunds for tickets and sponsorships will be automatic, he said, with no action required.
The Oct. 23 and 24 show was scheduled to feature the US Air Force Thunderbirds and F-35 Demonstration Team, among other aerial acts and static displays.
Los Angeles County, which owns and operates the airfield, announced July 2 that the AirDotShow Live Tour would have its 2021 tour finale at Fox Field, in an event titled the LA Air Show.
The AirDotShow Live Tour is presenting air shows along the East Coast, from Cocoa Beach, Florida, to New York this summer and early fall.
Dunbar returned to help lead this year’s show. He was instrumental in the initial years of the grassroots Los Angeles County Air Show, which held events at Fox Field from 2014 to 2018.
The October show was to be the first air show at Fox Field since March 2018, after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the scheduled March 2020 show.
It, however, was not a production of the Los Angeles County Air Show organization, which did the prior shows at Fox Field, although some of the same organizers were involved.
The non-profit Los Angeles County Air Show was formed in response to the cessation of the popular air shows at Edwards. In five years of events at Fox Field, the program included world-class performances by the Navy’s Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbird teams, as well as warbirds, aerobatics and demonstrations of current military aircraft.
The Thunderbirds are still scheduled to headline the Aerospace Valley Air Show at Edwards Air Force Base in October 2022, according to the team’s website.
