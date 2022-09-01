Trump FBI

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice, on Tuesday, and redacted in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records.

The FBI also seized boxes and containers holding more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office, according to a filing, late Tuesday, that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.

The Justice Department, FBI, and Biden are all Lying Scumbags. This is the AP attempt to justify the FBI's "ILLEGAL" search. What a POS Biden is to have his opponents house searched...Biden that Rat Brained POS...will forget how to breathe before 2024 gets here....Good riddance to the Pedophile.

