LANCASTER — More than 400 students with developmental disabilities competed in the fourth Overcoming Obstacles Track Meet on Friday, hosted by Antelope Valley High School on Mays Field at Brent Newcomb Stadium.
The student-athletes represented each of Antelope Valley Union High School District’s eight comprehensive high schools: Antelope Valley, Eastside, Highland, Knight, Lancaster, Littlerock, Palmdale and Quartz Hill.
The students, who wore color-coordinated Overcoming Obstacles T-shirts according to their school color, entered the field through an inflatable tunnel to loud cheers from the family members and other students seated in the grandstands and those on the field.
AV High Vice Principal John Najar started the unified track meet, in 2017, as a way to give the student athletes a chance to compete and interact with students from other schools. The popular event is also a way for everyone in the District to celebrate the students’ accomplishments. The event has grown into a favorite for District officials. The track meet was not held, in 2020 and 2021, due to public safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
AV Union High School District Superintendent Greg Nehen called it the most inclusive event the District has.
“It’s grown year over year, Nehen said. “There was a two-year hiatus because of COVID, (which) makes this one a little more special.”
In total, 420 students with developmental disabilities competed in the event. There were also student athletes from each school who served as coaches for the competitors. Each school’s cheerleaders also cheered the students on.
“Everybody participates; there are no obstacles,” Nehen said.
The students competed in four events: sprints, relay races, tennis ball throw and running/standing long jumps. The track events included girls and boys 50-meter, 75-meter and 100-meter sprints, running and standing long jump, tennis ball throw, and co-ed 8-by-50-meter relay race. There were also girls and boys 4-by-100-meter relay races.
The students practiced their respective events in anticipation of the track meet.
“They’re all excited and happy to be here,” Littlerock High teacher Robert Haynes said.
Littlerock High School junior Davion Lewis ran in the boys 50-meter sprint.
“I like the tracks,” Lewis said. He added that he had Haynes’ class last year.
Littlerock High freshman Giovanni Mendoza competed in the boys 100-meter event.
“I’m new here,” he said, adding that he had fun running.
Some students seated in wheelchairs needed a helping hand to compete.
Eastside High School students Paulina Medrano, Diego Valdivia and Jameico Washington got an assist from student aides Elsa Balcazar, Sara Perez and Lynetta Young. Each pushed one of the students down the track toward the finish line.
“I’m loving it,” Young said after they crossed the finish line.
Perez agreed.
“It’s amazing; they feel included,” she said.
Student Medrano also enjoyed the event.
“I like running,” she said.
