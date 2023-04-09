LANCASTER — As this winter’s rain has led to an explosion of poppies and other wildflowers in the Antelope Valley, officials are warning the visiting crowds to take heed of rules and warnings while out to witness the blooms.
The California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Office and the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve officials have urged caution through social media posts.
The Poppy Reserve reported a child was struck by a vehicle Saturday in front of the park, at 150th Street West and Lancaster Road, south of Avenue G.
“The child was transported by air to the hospital, where they are expected to make a full recovery,” park officials reported.
The incident provides a reminder to visitors to obey the “No Stopping” zone signs, watch speed and remain aware when driving through the crowded areas.
With the heightened bloom this year, the Reserve is seeing lines to enter that are, at times, more than 15 minutes long, officials reported.
“Due to the anticipated numbers of visitors, the CHP will be patrolling the area and issuing traffic tickets to violators,” the CHP Antelope Valley Office posted Friday. “We need all motorists to be cautious and aware of the increased pedestrian traffic and remember these are families with kids and pets.”
CHP officials also remind parents to keep close supervision over their children to keep them safely out of the roads and traffic.
Visitors are also reminded to remain on trails, as the delicate plants can be damaged for years to come.
The Reserve is open from sunrise to sunset. Entry is $10 per vehicle, $9 per vehicle with a senior or $5 with a California state disabled discount card.
The Jane S. Pinheiro Interpretive Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends through Mother’s Day.
Dogs are not allowed in the park, with the exception of trained guide dogs.
