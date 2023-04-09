Poppies

California Highway Patrol officers will be on patrol at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve to help ensure the expected crowds of visitors to see the spring bloom obey all signs and rules.

 Photo courtesy of California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Office

LANCASTER — As this winter’s rain has led to an explosion of poppies and other wildflowers in the Antelope Valley, officials are warning the visiting crowds to take heed of rules and warnings while out to witness the blooms.

The California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Office and the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve officials have urged caution through social media posts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.