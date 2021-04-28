PALMDALE — The city’s mass vaccination site has been in full swing for almost a week, but has recently seen a decline in the number of residents getting vaccinated.
The Oasis Park vaccination site, which is staffed by Curative Inc. and hosted by Los Angeles County Public Health and the City of Palmdale, was promptly opened in the Antelope Valley to replace the Six Flags Magic Mountain vaccination site as the amusement park reopened for business.
The site, located in the 3800 block of East Ave. S in the recreation center of the Palmdale Oasis Park, administered nearly 800 doses on its first day as previously reported by the Antelope Valley Press.
Solomon King, Curative’s vaccination site lead, said since then, they have administered a per day average of 350 vaccinations.
“Specifically for our area, Palmdale, there’s still a lot of people that need to be vaccinated,” he said. “... I think it’s really urgent that we all come together and get vaccinated.”
So far, only 49,127 Palmdale residents, 40% of the population, have had at least one dose, as of April 23, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The City of Lancaster has had at least 44,407 residents, or 35% of the population, receive their first dose.
“Eventually, no one has to get vaccinated because everyone’s vaccinated,” King said. “So our goal is to make sure that number does decline because we want everybody to be vaccinated.”
The site is capable of administering 2,000 vaccinations a day and King said they put the vaccination site at the recreational center because that’s where the community is.
“We wanted to definitely make sure everybody had access to it so we put in a big open space where we have lots of parking and (where) we were able to handle the workload,” he said.
The site currently offers the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. King said a possible reason for the decline in vaccination numbers is due to the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“That could have been a small reason for a decline because people are just waiting on it to come back,” he said. “They don’t want to get the two shots 21 days apart. They’d rather just be one and done.”
Following the recent announcement by US health officials to resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, King said it will back in supply for those who want it.
“We just wanted to make sure it’s safe for everybody,” he said. “We would never put out anything that we don’t think is safe and pass all of our safety checks.”
The vaccinations are free of charge and the site is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., every day. Appointments can be made online at myturn.ca.gov and walk-ins are welcome.
The site will remain open as long as there is a need for vaccinations in the area.
