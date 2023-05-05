OAKLAND — More than 3,000 teachers and other workers in the Oakland Unified School District went on strike Thursday, saying the district failed to bargain in good faith on a new contract that asks for more resources for students and higher pay for employees.

The district’s 80 schools remained open for the roughly 34,000 students and office staff were tapped to “educate and supervise” the students, administrators said.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Go to a good trade school...You do not really need public school just to become a Waiter...or Hotel Maid. But if you feel you must go to college...take the Liberal Arts Class.....a diploma in that field,....pays the least.

