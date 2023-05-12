OAKLAND — Oakland teachers started their second week on strike Thursday as they push for their contract to include “common good” provisions such as using district property to help homeless students, addressing reparations for Black students, and improving school safety.
There is no end in sight for the strike by 3,000 educators, counselors and other workers in the Oakland Unified School District, who say the district has failed to bargain in good faith on a new three-year contract that also makes more traditional demands like higher salaries. Other common good demands include providing more mental health support, fixing deteriorating schools, and offering subsidized transportation for low-income students.
Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell said in a message to parents Wednesday that the district, the state’s 11th largest, is offering raises of as much as 22% for some teachers but that the common good demands are not possible to meet because they would cost $1 billion. Issues like student homelessness are important but “demand multi-agency and government support,” she said.
But teachers say adding more support beyond the classroom would improve learning conditions and retain educators. About 20% of Oakland students have disabilities or need special education services, said Ismael Armendariz, a special education teacher and the Oakland Education Association’s interim president.
He said that the district loses about 25% of its teachers each year because they don’t have support, and that the district offers the lowest salaries in the region.
