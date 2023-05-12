OAKLAND — Oakland teachers started their second week on strike Thursday as they push for their contract to include “common good” provisions such as using district property to help homeless students, addressing reparations for Black students, and improving school safety.

There is no end in sight for the strike by 3,000 educators, counselors and other workers in the Oakland Unified School District, who say the district has failed to bargain in good faith on a new three-year contract that also makes more traditional demands like higher salaries. Other common good demands include providing more mental health support, fixing deteriorating schools, and offering subsidized transportation for low-income students.

