Oakland Teachers Strike

Striking teachers hold a rally earlier this month outside City Hall in Oakland. Students in the Oakland Unified School District will return to full classroom instruction today after the district and teachers announced a tentative deal ending a strike that had kept 34,000 students out of school for more than a week.

 Associated Press files

OAKLAND — Students in the Oakland Unified School District will return to full classroom instruction today after the district and striking teachers announced a tentative deal that includes a reparations task force for Black students and more say from parents and teachers in school decisions.

Monday’s announcement ends a strike that had kept 34,000 students out of school for more than a week. The last day of school for the district east of San Francisco is May 25.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.