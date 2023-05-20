OAKLAND — The late Tupac Shakur will have a stretch of a street renamed for him after a unanimous vote by the city council Tuesday.
Shakur was born in Harlem and later lived in Baltimore, Maryland; and in Marin City, Calif., but credited Oakland as the location where he got his “game” and launched his career, according to legislation authorizing the commemorative street renaming.
