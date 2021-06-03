OAKLAND — More than two dozens Oakland police officers were reprimanded or suspended for using tear gas last summer against peaceful protesters who took to the streets following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, officials said Wednesday.
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the disciplined officers, who included a deputy chief, violated department policy involving tear gas.
Hundreds of people gathered in Oakland and some briefly shut down Interstate 880.
