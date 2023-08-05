Gilgo Beach Serial Killings

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney (unseen) speaks Friday at a news conference in Hauppauge, NY, to announce the identity of a victim investigators had called the “Jane Doe No. 7,” as Karen Vergata (pictured at left).

 Associated Press

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — A woman whose remains were among discoveries that became known as the Gilgo Beach killings has been identified after 27 years, authorities said Friday, disclosing the latest in a series of recent revelations about the long-cold case.

Known until now to the public only as “Jane Doe No. 7,” she was Karen Vergata, 34, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney told a news conference.

