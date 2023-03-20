LANCASTER — Five nurses at Antelope Valley Medical Center were recently honored with The DAISY Award, presented to those who have provided extraordinary, compassionate nursing care.
Nurses Kevin Mendoza, Ollvy Kaufman, Nicole Westfall, Ewuraba Abban and Tomas Ardon were recognized for their efforts.
“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program,” interim chief nursing officer Amy Villaroya said. “Nurses go above and beyond every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”
The award is presented through the nonprofit The DAISY Foundation, founded in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died in 1999 from complications of a little-understood autoimmune disease. (DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) His family was inspired to create the award to thank nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and families.
Nurses may be nominated for the award by patients, families and colleagues. The recipient is chosen by a committee at AV Medical Center and The DAISY Awards are presented throughout the year at celebrations with the honorees’ colleagues, patients and leadership team.
“This woman was on top of it,” one nomination for the AV Medical Center nurses read. “She was seriously relentless in coordinating and expediting tests, procedures and surgery.”
Another stated: “We could relax and take deep breaths when he interacted with my dad or family members. He was calm, funny and encouraging. We thank him from the bottom of our hearts.”
Each recipient receives a certificate that reads “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”
Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
“When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,” The DAISY Foundation co-founder Bonnie Barnes said. “Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Antelope Valley Medical Center are called on to do everyday epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”
Patients and their families may visit www.avmc.org/DAISY to share their story and nominate an Antelope Valley Medical Center nurse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.