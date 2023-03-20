Nurses award

Antelope Valley Hospital officials honored five nurses who were presented with The DAISY Award for extraordinary care provided to patients and their families who nominated them. AVMC CEO Ed Mirzabegian (left), is shown with nurses Kevin Mendoza, Ollvy Kaufman, Nicole Westfall, Ewuraba Abban and Senior Director of Nursing Administration Penny Hammer.

 Photo courtesy of Antelope Valley Medical Center

LANCASTER — Five nurses at Antelope Valley Medical Center were recently honored with The DAISY Award, presented to those who have provided extraordinary, compassionate nursing care.

Nurses Kevin Mendoza, Ollvy Kaufman, Nicole Westfall, Ewuraba Abban and Tomas Ardon were recognized for their efforts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.