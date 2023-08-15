NORWALK — A former nurse at PIH Health Whittier Hospital who alleges she suffered discrimination and was later terminated in 2021 because of her religious objections to being tested for the Coronavirus has responded to the hospital’s motion to dismiss her case, defending her stand and denying the facility’s claim she resigned.

Lilia Acevedo-Cosio’s Norwalk Superior Court lawsuit alleges wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination and failure to prevent discrimination and retaliation. The 44-year-old Whittier woman seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages as well as an injunction directing PIH not to engage in future discrimination against employees.

