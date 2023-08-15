NORWALK — A former nurse at PIH Health Whittier Hospital who alleges she suffered discrimination and was later terminated in 2021 because of her religious objections to being tested for the Coronavirus has responded to the hospital’s motion to dismiss her case, defending her stand and denying the facility’s claim she resigned.
Lilia Acevedo-Cosio’s Norwalk Superior Court lawsuit alleges wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination and failure to prevent discrimination and retaliation. The 44-year-old Whittier woman seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages as well as an injunction directing PIH not to engage in future discrimination against employees.
Hospital attorneys filed a motion for dismissal of the suit on June 12 in which they deny the nurse suffered discrimination. They say PIH “worked tirelessly to accommodate Acevedo-Cosio’s inexcusable refusal to simply test for COVID during the height of the pandemic,” forcing the hospital to accept her resignation.
But in a sworn declaration submitted Friday by Acevedo-Cosio’s attorney, the plaintiff says otherwise.
“My religious beliefs led me to oppose this sort of invasive testing, so I asked for a religious accommodation from the testing and included an attestation from my religious leader,” Acevedo-Cosio says.
The plaintiff’s last and only time she received a Coronavirus test was in 2021 or 2022 when traveling, she says.
“I had made the decision hastily, without sufficient consideration, and receiving this test caused me to feel distress, discomfort and guilt for having done so,” she says.
