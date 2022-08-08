California Deadly Crash

Flowers and candles are left on an intersection after Thursday’s crash involving as many as six cars near a gas station in the unincorporated Windsor Hills in Los Angeles. Six people were killed, including a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Charges could be filed as early as today against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection, Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was arrested, Friday, on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. She was released from Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, this weekend, where she had been hospitalized with moderate injuries. Linton was now being held on $9 million bail at the Century Regional Detention Center, according to jail records. It was initially set at $2 million.

