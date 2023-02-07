LOS ANGELES — A UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital nurse testified, Monday, that a woman accused of joining her then-boyfriend to physically abuse the Lancaster woman’s 10-year-old son appeared to fake being emotional and was in the waiting room instead of at her child’s bedside when the boy died of his injuries, in 2018.

Priscilla Cabunoc told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta that she has seen hundreds of sick or injured children die while she has been on the job and that Heather Maxine Barron, the mother of the late Anthony Avalos, was one of the few who were not present in the hospital room when the child passed away. In the other cases the parents were out of the area or could not be present for legitimate reasons, Cabunoc said.

