LOS ANGELES — A nurse who was badly injured after being attacked at a Los Angeles transit bus stop has died of her injuries, her employer announced, Sunday.
“We are deeply saddened by this news,” officials with LA County-USC Medical Center said in a statement. “Sandra Shells will forever be remembered for her compassionate care and unmatched dedication to her patients and her community throughout her 38-year career at LAC+USC.”
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has called for a full investigation into Thursday’s assault at downtown’s Union Station.
