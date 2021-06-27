LANCASTER — More buildings are taking shape on Antelope Valley College’s Lancaster campus as work progresses on multiple Measure AV projects.
Measure AV is the $350 million bond measure passed by local voters in November 2016. Construction has been underway for about two years.
AV College officials dedicated the new security building at the southwestern corner of the campus in March. AV College landscaper Anthony Snedeker designed the landscape outside of the building.
The Marauder Complex at Marauder Stadium is complete save for finishing touches of decomposed granite on the grounds. The seven modular buildings provide an estimated 22,500 square feet of space. There is a locker room for the home team, a room with benches and white boards for the visiting team, coaches’ offices, physical therapy rooms, and an equipment room and laundry room for storage. Coaches have moved into their new offices.
Ron Benedetti, director of Capital Projects, led a tour of the different campus construction projects last week with Erin Tague, director of Facilities, Planning and Logistics, for a handful of people including campus employees and members of the Measure AV Citizens Oversight Committee.
The Discovery Lab, a 35,466 square-foot technical education facility, looks like a building. Work crews were wrapping the exterior of the building last week to create a weather barrier. The building is projected to open in January to ready for the spring 2022 semester.
Benedetti led the group through the interior of the building. He pointed out the fire science classroom, computer lab, electronics and avionics, advanced manufacturing, electrical, and welding classrooms.
“This whole building is designed as an education facility the minute you walk in,” Benedetti said as he stood inside the welding classroom. There will be 36 welding bays once complete.
Benedetti also showed off the shell of the new Student Services building, which is projected to be complete by July 2022.
“You cannot go up to the second floor or third floor; they haven’t poured the concrete up there yet,” Benedetti said, adding the walls will be going up in the next few weeks.
Construction started on Sage Hall in summer 2019. The 32,562-square-foot, two-story building that will replace the Learning Center. The $28.6 million building will include classrooms, a computer lab, and faculty and staff offices.
“We’re taking everyone from the Learning Center. … They need the space, badly,” Erin Tague, director of Facilities, Planning and Logistics said.
Inside Sage Hall Benedetti pointed out the different rooms to the tour group as work continued around them. A few of the classrooms had walls pained in AV College colors like poppy and sky blue. Outside the building the grand staircase includes concrete benches where students can socialize and relax between classes.
The existing Student Services building will be demolished next year to make room for Cedar Hall, which be a three-story educational building that will also house the new boardroom.
“Cedar Hall is going to be a really beautiful building,” Benedetti said.
The college is in the planning phases for the renovation of the gymnasium, which is the final project for Measure AV.
“It’s a whole overhaul of the building,” Tague said. “They’re going to take the pool out, they’re going to do a weight room,fitness center on one side and a multipurpose room on the other side, update the colors and tie it into the rest of the campus.”
All of the Measure AV projects are expected to be complete by the end of 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.