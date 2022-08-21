Californias Last Nuclear Plant

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — A proposal circulated, Friday, by California Democratic legislators would reject Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant — and instead spend over $1 billion to speed up the development of renewable energy, new transmission lines and storage to maintain reliable power in the climate change era.

The legislative plan obtained by The Associated Press reveals mounting tension between the Democratic governor and some members of his own party over a politically volatile issue.

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Nuclear energy is the answer....anyone against it, is clueless.

Add Reply

