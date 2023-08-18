Errors by the two pilots caused a business jet to go into an aerodynamic stall and crash near Lake Tahoe in 2021, killing all six people on board, federal investigators said.

The co-pilot made a mistake in making a steeply banked left turn in an effort to fix a poor approach and line up with one of the runways at Truckee-Tahoe Airport in California, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday.

