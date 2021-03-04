LA MIRADA — A railroad worker was killed early Wednesday in a Southern California rail yard, authorities said.
A brief National Transportation Safety Board statement said the worker was a BNSF employee and was killed during yard operations in La Mirada.
The NTSB said it was sending three investigators to the scene.
BNSF Railway Co. will cooperate with the NTSB investigation, a company statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.