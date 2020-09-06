Once, sports united people and provided respite from politics
Look at the bright side — after a day or two of 111 degrees, a mere 100-degree day will seem like nothing.
They’re expecting snow in Colorado. Too bad we can’t just split the difference and give both of us 72 degrees.
———
I remember when Labor Day weekend was when the presidential campaigns kicked off in earnest. Now it’s the Fourth of July — two years before the election.
———
This was also the time when everyone looked forward to the NFL season kickoff — before it was ruined by politics.
Sports used to be a respite from politics, but no more. It used to be where people of all races, creeds and political beliefs could unite in their support of their favorite team. No more.
I will not watch any pro sport ever again, though in all honesty that is not much of a sacrifice, as I hadn’t been watching much at all the past few years.
And the political organization they’re pushing is not the point; I would say the same thing regardless of what political beliefs the leagues were cramming down the viewers’ throats.
Even in the turbulent ’60s, you could leave behind the bitterness and division of the times by going to the ballpark or settling down in front of the television. No more.
Now athletes who STAND for the national anthem are the ones who must defend their decision. It is astonishing how far we have fallen in so short a time.
In one of the great moments in sports history, Rick Monday of the Chicago Cubs came swooping in and snatched an American flag from two punks who were just about to light it on fire on the outfield grass at Dodger Stadium in 1976.
Look it up.
Today, Monday would be condemned and possibly even suspended by the league for interfering with the protesters’ right to express themselves.
———
I refuse to let the politics and Coronavirus (or the politics of Coronavirus) get me down, though.
Abraham Lincoln famously said, and I have always agreed, that “most people are about as happy as they make up their minds to be.”
Now, obviously, people who suffer from depression caused by a chemical imbalance in the brain cannot make up their minds to be happy, but most of do have that option.
Now there is a study that proves it. Sort of.
According to Forbes magazine, a new happiness study found that those who believe they can control their level of happiness are 32% happier than those who believe happiness is out of their control.
This makes sense. If you take responsibility for what happens in your life instead of blaming everything on someone or something else, it follows that you will have a more positive outlook on life.
———
When I “retired” from full-time journalism in 2012 to become a full-time English teacher, I sat down with the then-publisher of the newspaper to negotiate how much I would be paid for writing what I thought would be one column a week.
We agreed on a price, and then he said, “You can do three a week.”
Say again? Three columns a week as a first-year teacher working on a master’s and on California’s beginning teacher training program?
“You can do three,” he repeated.
So I did. Until now.
Starting this week, I will cut back to just Friday and Sunday, dropping Tuesday.
That’s still twice the number of columns I expected to write as a fulltime teacher, and more than some of the syndicated columnists who do nothing but write columns.
By the way, this is column No. 5,451.
See you Friday.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(1) comment
Well said Mr Warford .."I will not watch any pro sport ever again" ....you are a true Patriot. Seems "Pro Sports" thought Americans were hooked like drug addicts, and would not be able to walk-a-way from pro sports...they thought wrong. They canceled the playoff games out of protest...NO they canceled the games because viewership is in the toilet. I quit watching baseball because of the strike in the 70s, never watched basketball, and football lost its luster after Kaepernick politicized football...way do ruin Sports. Seems the CEO's of these Sport Teams have done the math. Sports, and major companies have put profit above integrity.. NFL, MLB, NBA, all supporting the Dems, not for integrity, but for greed....most of the viewers that buy the overpriced Sports gear..are people that don't work for their money, but in fact are people that recieve free money. If you work hard for your money, chances are you will not buy that overpriced NFL Starter jacket with a bloated price tag....The CEO's know this, and that is why they support the Democrats..out of greed
