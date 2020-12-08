LANCASTER — As the number of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Lancaster, the City Council, today, will consider an emergency declaration to make it a misdemeanor with a fine of not more than $1,000 or imprisonment in county jail up to six months for failure to wear a mask in public.
“Whereas, the City of Lancaster desires to promote public peace, health, safety and public welfare by providing for the enforcement of the requirement that all residents wear cloth face coverings when in public places to limit the spread of COVID-19,” the proposed urgency ordinance said.
The ordinance, if approved, would take effect immediately as an urgency ordinance to preserve public peace, health and safety, according to the ordinance.
Mayor R. Rex Parris most recently urged people to wear their masks at a pre-Thanksgiving outdoor press conference.
“We know exactly what needs to be done and how to do it and it’s not hard. We have to wear our (expletive) mask. Could we make it any clearer to people,” Parris said at the time.
In the two weeks since the Nov. 24 press conference, an additional 10 people died of COVID-19 in the city, bringing Lancaster’s overall death total to 80, according to the most recent information from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health available at presstime.
Lancaster also continues to see a rise in the number of people who have tested positive for the deadly virus. As of Monday the number was 7,606, up 1,950 cases from the time of the press conference, according to the most recent information.
On Thursday, the City Council unanimously approved a vote of no confidence in Los Angeles County Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer and directed staff to commence the research necessary to establish a local public health department.
Parris said at Thursday’s meeting that everyone in the city has to be aggressive about reminding people to wear their masks and to keep them on.
“If you have children and they come home, you are at extreme risk more now than ever,” he said. “You have to take precautions inside the house. You have to educate your kids. You cannot take that mask off.”
The council scheduled the special meeting after the county imposed new restrictions, including a three-week ban on in-person dining at restaurants, in response to spiking COVID-19 cases.
Today’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Due to restrictions related to the ongoing pandemic the meeting will be conducted telephonically and video-streamed live on Channel 28 and the city’s website at www.cityoflancasterca.org/connect/public-meetings
Members of the public who wish to offer public comments on agendized items can dial 1-877-853-5257 using meeting id: 983 1794 7161# PASSWORD:47325#.
(1) comment
One would think, if we are allowed to think of ourselves, that after nearly a full year of the Wuhan Virus the establishment would realize and understand that a MASK will not stop or slow the Wuhan virus from spreading. Instead of pouring city resources and un-lawful ordinances at the citizens they would put their entire effort and resources in getting the vaccine and other medicine here that will stop the only known spread of the Wuhan virus. But no, they can only think of more controls over their subjects and a way to increase income for the city. Shame on the City Council. Do the job you were elected to do!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.