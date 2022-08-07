PALMDALE — Only time will tell if the later start time for California’s public middle schools and high schools will have the benefits lawmakers hoped it would have when Senate Bill 328 passed about three years ago.
The bill, authored by state Sen. Anthony J. Portantino, D-La Cañada Flintridge, revised state Education Code to stipulate that school days will begin no earlier than 8 a.m., at public middle schools, and 8:30 a.m., at high schools.
“The majority of middle and high schools in California begin at times that are contrary to the sleep-health-needs and developmental norms of adolescents,” Portantino wrote in a 2019 letter addressed to “Dear Public-School Supporter.”
According to Portantino, of the more than three million middle and high school students in California, the average school start time for these students was 8:07 a.m.
“These early start times are having detrimental and adverse effects on our students’ health, stifling academic performance and putting our children in serious risks,” the letter said.
Portantino had numerous supporters for his bill, including School Start Later Inc., the California State PTA, American Academy of Pediatrics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Medical Association.
A 2014 study published by the American Academy of Pediatrics “recognizes insufficient sleep in adolescents as an important public health issue that significantly affects the health and safety, as well as the academic success, of our nation’s middle and high school students.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill, in 2019. The law took effect, July 1. A similar bill passed in 2018; former Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed it.
The California School Boards Association lobbied Gov. Jerry Brown to veto the bill in part because it takes local control away from school districts. The California Teachers Association also opposed the bill.
AV Union High School District implemented the later start time beginning with summer school. The District starts the new school year, on Monday.
“This school year the District’s comprehensive high schools will begin classes at 8:45 a.m. due to the implementation of Senate Bill 328, known as the Late Start Bill,” the District said in a statement.
“This change in legislation impacted multiple aspects of the daily operations of our schools, most significantly student transportation, activities and athletics. We appreciate the District team that thoroughly examined each aspect of the school day and concluded with the best possible outcome for our students.”
One of the positive changes District administrators saw in the change was a universal bell schedule for the District’s eight comprehensive school sites; that change could allow students who attend one campus to enroll in a class offered at a different campus.
However, the new schedule presents challenges to teachers and students. With the 8:45 a.m. start time, students are not released until 3:45 p.m. on a regular day schedule.
Highland High School juniors Elena Gracia and Hailie Wild are athletes who are also involved in other activities. Wild is part of Highland’s Public Service Academy.
Gracia, who runs cross country, was part of the Public Service Academy her sophomore year; she will stay at Highland High but join Palmdale High School’s Health Careers Academy for her junior year.
“It kind of interferes with my cross country,” Gracia said. “Starting school later, it just makes you go home when it gets darker outside.”
Wild plays volleyball.
“It’s going to be bad because our games don’t start till really late, like 5 or 6,” Wild said.
Former Highland High student Airiana Jerz, who moved to Florida with her family, this summer, competed in track, cross country and soccer when she was at Highland High.
“The days that we leave for track meets or cross country meets, you’re already leaving school earlier to get to places so that we have the whole rest of the day to run before the sun goes down,” Jerz said. “Now we’re going to have to miss an entire day of school instead of half-day.”
Wild added the later start time will also affect her homework schedule.
“We’re in AP classes; that’s going to be until 11 o’clock doing homework,” she said.
Highland High has freshmen, junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams, so three matches are played on game days, Wild added.
“It’s not just sports either but clubs too,” Gracia said. “I’m thinking about joining the students firefighter academy, too. … We’re not going to get home until like, 8 o’clock on some days and 9 o’clock on other days.”
“It’s definitely going to be an adjustment in the afternoons,” said Highland High English teacher Kristin Cole, who will start her 12th year of teaching, this year. “I’m not completely confident it’s going to minimize tardies or anything like that, but it’s going to severely impact afterschool for school sports, school clubs.”
Cole added many teachers volunteer to do things after school such as tutoring or serve as advisor for school clubs.
“With getting out so late, they have to also manage their families,” Cole said. “We might see a drop in what extracurriculars teachers are wiling to advise just simply because they also have their own personal responsibilities.”
“My concern is when are these kids going to eat?” said Special Education teacher Shanna Cobb, who also coaches the boys soccer team. “Even for me, I don’t know when I’m going to be able to eat.”
School released at 2:41 p.m., in the 2021-22 school year.
“When they got out at 2:41, we started tutoring at 3 o’clock and they had time to get a snack and we start at 4:30,” Cobb said. “But now we can’t utilize tutoring time because we don’t want them here so late.”
Highland High will instead try to implement a morning tutoring program before school starts, at approximately 7:30 a.m.
“But it’s hard to get the kids here at that time,” Cobb said.
Cobb is also concerned about the amount of class time student athletes will miss when they leave for their games.
Cobb is also a parent of a Highland High student.
“As a parent, I’m not happy,” she said. “I feel like once my son gets used to a schedule like that, it’s going to be hard when he goes out into the real world and he might get a job, even in retail, where they have to start at 7 and he’s not used to getting up at that time.”
The later hours will also likely limit what activities students can do.
English teacher Jessica Owen, who has a 14-year-old and a 21-year-old, predicted that students will stay up later only if they start school an hour later, the next morning.
“No matter what time we start school, they’re going to push the limits and stay up however late,” Owen said. “Now we’re just cutting into the day more and those kids that used to be able to divide their time between a job and a sport or an activity and a sport or band and a sport, they’re not going to be able to do that; they’re going to have to select one or the other.”
Film teacher Emily Jenison and her husband, who is also a high school teacher, have four children in elementary school who get out of school at 1:50 p.m.
“We’re paying outrageous amounts to nannies to keep them a whole extra hour and then my kids all play sports,” Jenison said. “I’m going to get home from work and they better be done with their homework because we’re going to whatever practice is that night.”
Although she will be able to drop her children off at school in the morning, her children will get out of school two hours before she does.
“I’m missing more of my kids’ life,” Jenison said.
