AVUHSD start

Highland High School teachers Shannon Cobb (left), Kristin Cole, Emily Jenison and Jessica Owen are preparing for later start times for the school day, as are other teachers in the Antelope Valley and around the state.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — Only time will tell if the later start time for California’s public middle schools and high schools will have the benefits lawmakers hoped it would have when Senate Bill 328 passed about three years ago.

The bill, authored by state Sen. Anthony J. Portantino, D-La Cañada Flintridge, revised state Education Code to stipulate that school days will begin no earlier than 8 a.m., at public middle schools, and 8:30 a.m., at high schools.

