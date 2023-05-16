LANCASTER — World War II veteran William Senso turned 96 years old recently. The Navy veteran and five other veterans from Prestige Assisted Living at Lancaster took to the skies Monday morning in a restored World War II biplane for a leisure flight to honor them for their service to the country as part of a partnership with Dream Flights, a nonprofit organization that honors veterans with free flights to thank them for their military service.

The veterans being honored served in the Marine Corps, the Navy, the Army and the Air Force and witnessed several periods of world history as they served in the Korean War, World War II and the Vietnam War.

