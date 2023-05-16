LANCASTER — World War II veteran William Senso turned 96 years old recently. The Navy veteran and five other veterans from Prestige Assisted Living at Lancaster took to the skies Monday morning in a restored World War II biplane for a leisure flight to honor them for their service to the country as part of a partnership with Dream Flights, a nonprofit organization that honors veterans with free flights to thank them for their military service.
The veterans being honored served in the Marine Corps, the Navy, the Army and the Air Force and witnessed several periods of world history as they served in the Korean War, World War II and the Vietnam War.
Pilot Clint Cawley took Senso, Navy veterans Donald Bayer and William Galliher, Air Force veteran Michael Lamb (who served during the Vietnam War), Army veteran Steve Valenzuela and Marine Robert Ulrich, both Korean War veterans, for flights out of Gen. William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster. Each flight lasted about 15 minutes.
The veterans sat in the front seat of the open cockpit as Cawley piloted the aircraft from behind. The red and white 1942 Stearman PT-18, a military trainer manufactured by Boeing that was used to train pilots during World War II, is one of six aircraft in Dream Flights’ fleet used to take veterans for free rides around the country.
“I enjoyed it all,” Senso said. “It was wonderful.”
Cawley is a commercial airline pilot for United Airlines. He grew up in an aviation family and started flight training when he was 14 years old.
“I love it; it’s an absolute blast,” Cawley said of volunteering for Dream Flights. “I grew up on a little grass airstrip just south of Seattle; my grandpa fought in the war and that’s what kind of got me into this, giving back to the veterans. I just love doing it.”
As a World War II veteran, Senso was able to sign the tail of the biplane, which was signed by other World War II veterans. Cawley invited Senso to take another Dream Flight for his 100th birthday.
Bayer, 83, who served in the Navy from 1958 to 1961, was based in San Diego. He brought his own helmet so he could hear Cawley speak during the flight. He served as a firefighter with the City of Los Angeles. He was licensed to fly planes and helicopters. As a firefighter, Bayer received a commendation for rescuing children from a cliff in windy, rainy nighttime conditions.
“He’d be the guy that would go down on the cable, pick somebody up and hoist them back up,” said Bayer’s son, Doug Bayer, who is also a retired firefighter.
Cawley presented each “Dream Flyer” with a white hat after the flight.
“These are only for folks that have gone on Dream Flights,” Cawley said as he presented a hat to Donald Bayer, the first veteran to go up in the plane.
“I loved it,” Donald Bayer said after his flight.
Valenzuela was next. Cawley asked Bayer if he had any advice for him.
“Hold on tight and don’t try to steer,” Donald Bayer said. “The stick is missing.”
When asked if he enjoyed his flight he said yes.
“Yes, we had a good time,” Donald Bayer said. “The pilot had a better time than I did because he had the stick back there.”
Valenzuela also enjoyed his flight.
“It was great,” he said. “Never in my life did I think I would ever experience it. I’ve been in airplanes, but nothing open air.”
Irene Davis, community relations director for Prestige Living, contacted Dream Flights about a year ago to request flights for the veterans.
“It finally came through,” she said. “They see so many veterans and they barely had room to come here to Lancaster, but they made it. I was so excited I was telling everyone.”
Darrel Cook, ground crew member for Dream Flights, said they have about 30 different volunteer pilots who fly for commercial airlines and are active duty or retired military veterans themselves.
“It’s a nationwide organization,” Cook said. “We have six of these planes all over the country. We have flights almost every day, every other day from location to location.”
They were in Chino on Sunday and headed to Chico on Monday night, then on to Reno and northern California. Dream Flights’ sponsors include Sports Clips, American Airlines and Veterans United.
“We’ve done right around 6,000 flights for veterans in the last 10 years,” Cook said. “Every time we do one, a new story comes out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.