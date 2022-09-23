Lancaster City logo

LANCASTER — After an approximately one-month delay, the Planning Commission approved a tentative tract map for a proposed subdivision of approximately 27 acres at the northeast corner of Fifth Street East and Avenue H-8 into 111 single-family residential lots.

The lot sizes will range from 7,001 square feet to 10,824 square feet. Access to the subdivision would be provided from Fifth Street East and Avenue H-8. All of the streets within the development would be private, according a staff report.

