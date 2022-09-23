LANCASTER — After an approximately one-month delay, the Planning Commission approved a tentative tract map for a proposed subdivision of approximately 27 acres at the northeast corner of Fifth Street East and Avenue H-8 into 111 single-family residential lots.
The lot sizes will range from 7,001 square feet to 10,824 square feet. Access to the subdivision would be provided from Fifth Street East and Avenue H-8. All of the streets within the development would be private, according a staff report.
The commission also approved a variance for the reduction of dimension requirements for 46 lots. The lot sizes require shorter lengths to match those of a neighboring development.
The proposed development was originally part of a larger housing development for 170 single-family lots approved by the Planning Commission in July 2003; that project was not completed.
Applicant Ruby Ridge LLC submitted the new proposed tentative tract map for approval to complete the remainder of the originally proposed subdivision.
A separate tentative tract map with 55 single-family homes at the southwest corner of the subject property was completed, earlier this year, by another developer.
The Planning Commission conducted a public hearing on the proposed tentative tract map and variance, on Aug. 15. The public hearing was continued to the next available date, Monday, due to an incorrect address on the sign posted on the subject property.
The Planning Commission approved the tentative tract map, variance, a mitigated negative declaration and mitigation monitoring program at Monday’s meeting. The vote was 5-0, with commissioners King L. Moore II and Leslie Underwood absent. Newly appointed commissioners Devin Birden and Steven Derryberry participated in their first meeting.
