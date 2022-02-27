PALMDALE — Northrop Grumman Corp. is hiring workers in Palmdale. “Pre-screening” is scheduled for March 21 to 25. Job seekers must apply online.
The aerospace company is expected to hire more than 450 new employees this year.
The two-step pre-screening process by Veterans America’s Job Center of California must be completed by March 17.
Registration via Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/3sKBwhK
Email veterans@jvs-socal.org for details.
