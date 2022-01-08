BYRON, Calif. — A bull apparently killed a Northern California rancher and then was shot dead when it threatened first responders, authorities said.
The incident occurred, Thursday afternoon, in rural Contra Costa County, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
A report of an unresponsive rancher lying in a field drew sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and an animal control officer to the scene, said Steve Aubert, a fire marshal public information officer with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
“It is believed that the bull may have attacked the rancher,” Aubert said.
