LOS ANGELES — Rain moved across Northern California and snow began falling in the northern Sierra Nevada on Friday.
The latest storm came a week after California finally got a real dose of fall weather after months of hot, dry conditions that fed wildfires.
The Mammoth Mountain ski and boarding resort in the Eastern Sierra opened for the season a day ahead of schedule thanks to last weekend’s storm, which left 17 inches of snow atop its 11,053-foot summit summit.
Other resorts and ski areas around the state plan openings in the coming days.
Southern California continued cooler than normal but forecasters predicted a warm-up Sunday and Monday with gusty offshore Santa Ana winds potentially elevating fire danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.