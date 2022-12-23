It may be that Santa Claus “knows when you are sleeping, he knows when you’re awake,” as the song goes, but did you know there’s a way to keep track of Santa, too?
It’s possible if you tap into the Santa Tracker, on Dec. 24, provided by the North American Aerospace Defense Command.
Each year, on Christmas Eve, the command, better known as NORAD, trains its radar scopes not just on potential threats, but also on the Jolly Ol’ Elf himself, Santa Claus, and his sleigh powered by nine tiny reindeer.
A website provides up-to-the-minute information about Santa’s whereabouts, along with a bevy of holiday games, music and activities.
An app available through the Apple or Google Play stores will also track Santa’s journey.
Tracking opportunities are also offered through social media on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, as well as on partner platforms: Bing, Amazon Alexa and OnStar.
For more than six decades, NORAD and its predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command, in Colorado Springs has tracked Santa’s sleigh on its journey, providing children and children at heart with a little high-tech Christmas magic.
The tradition began by accident, when a 1955 Colorado Springs-based Sears Roebuck & Co. advertisement misprinted the telephone number for children to call and speak to Santa. The misprinted number instead reached the CONAD commander’s operations “hotline.”
Rather than disappoint the children who called expecting Santa, the operations director at the time, Col. Harry Shoup, had his staff check the radar for signs of Santa and his sleigh making his way from the North Pole and provide updates on his location to children who called.
Today, the tradition continues, with new technology to access the information.
Starting at 1 a.m., Saturday, website visitors can see updates as Santa makes preparations for his flight. Then, at 3 a.m., trackers worldwide can call to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) where they will either speak with a live phone operator or hear a recorded update.
