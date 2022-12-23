NORAD Santa Tracker

Volunteers man the hotline at the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s NORAD Tracks Santa center, on Christmas Eve. The tradition, which provides a website and app tracking Santa’s journey, is in its 67th year.

 Photo courtesy of NORAD

It may be that Santa Claus “knows when you are sleeping, he knows when you’re awake,” as the song goes, but did you know there’s a way to keep track of Santa, too?

It’s possible if you tap into the Santa Tracker, on Dec. 24, provided by the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

