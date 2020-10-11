BERKELEY — A man suspected of tying a noose to a tree branch in Berkeley’s marina has been arrested and charged with a misdemeanor hate crime, police said.
A person who works at the marina saw the man, later identified as Jaime Robledo-Espino, 32, tying a noose with some rope Thursday, the East Bay Times reported Saturday.
When the employee confronted Robledo-Espino about the noose, he fastened it to a tree branch and fled the area, police said.
The employee took a picture of the suspect and provided to officers. He was arrested a short time later and booked for a misdemeanor terrorizing charge, which is considered a hate crime.
