Immigration demonstrators stand on the steps of the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, in 2016, in downtown Los Angeles. As the number of immigrants seeking court permission to avoid deportation grows, foundations in Los Angeles have joined with local governments to direct millions of dollars to pay for lawyers to represent the immigrants, an effort they hope will be copied across the country starting in October.

Unlike defendants in a criminal case who can be represented by a court-appointed lawyer, immigrants who face deportation are not provided legal counsel. Unaccompanied children and non-English speakers don’t stand much of a chance advocating for themselves. And for many immigrants facing the byzantine hearing process, paying for an advocate is out of reach.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Wow nice POS propaganda article...How about "wait in line like everyone else" If you came here illegally LEAVE. How simple was that.

