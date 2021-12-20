PALMDALE — Local nonprofit organizations and businesses will soon be able to apply for grants funded through the Measure AV sales tax approved by Palmdale voters, in November 2020.
The City Council, on Wednesday, approved the Palmdale Cares Grant Program, after learning of the standards that will be used to judge applications and the requirements for those receiving the funds.
The projected revenues for Measure AV are higher than originally planned for 2021-2022, with an additional $1.5 million available for the grants program.
“We’re fortunate that we have more revenue than we projected,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said.
The grants are tailored to fit the purposes outlined in the Measure AV language, including programs targeting veterans, seniors, at-risk youth, youth sports programs, faith communities, mental health, food and shelter, homelessness, community-based policing, public parks, emergency preparedness and crime prevention.
“Every expenditure has to tie back to what we told the public” in the Measure AV ballot language, Murphy said.
The grants provide an opportunity “for people to get a grant to do more than what they may dream of or that they’ve been wanting to do,” Management Analyst Jordyn Kelley said.
The program will offer three levels of grants: up to $5,000, $5,001 to $25,000 and $25,001 or more.
All applicants, whether nonprofit organizations or businesses, must show proof of a two-year operational history in Palmdale, appropriate tax forms and either a business license or proof of good standing.
All recipients will also complete a grant agreement, and provide the city with a final close out statement to show how the funds were used.
There are additional requirements for those applying for the larger grants. The upper limit for the largest grants will be determined by the review committee, Murphy said, although the goal is to make multiple grants.
“We want to push this money out in small chunks so we can make a larger impact,” he said.
All applicants have to provide a service or program directly to Palmdale residents, Kelley said.
Grant recipients can not use more than 15% of the funds for administrative purposes.
Councilmember Richard Loa questioned whether the requirements might be too onerous for small businesses, such as mom-and-pop outfits.
Some of the requirements for items such as articles of incorporation, which a sole proprietorship is unlikely to have, may prevent some businesses from applying, he said.
“We want to work with them, we don’t want to make it difficult,” Kelley said.
Staff agreed to accept a legal DBA (Doing Business As) statement for those small businesses that are not incorporated.
Applications will be reviewed first by a committee to ensure eligibility and that all the required forms are in place. This committee will have a dedicated email for applicants to correspond and will help make sure applicants are able to complete the application.
A second committee will review the resulting applications, score them based on a set criteria and make a recommendation for final approval by the Council.
The grant process was meant to be both transparent and accessible, Kelley said.
The grant applications are set to open, on Jan. 10, with applications due, on Jan. 27. The process is online, and information will be available online prior to the open period. A workshop is also planned to help guide applicants.
Staff expects to award grants about 60 days following the close of the application period.
Information on the grant program process is available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/grantopportunities
