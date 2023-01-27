Nonprofit organization Solé of the CommUNITY will host four Zoom storytelling events, in February, in honor of Black History month.
“Black History Tales: Stories From Our Past” will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., each Wednesday, starting Feb. 1, with Eastside Union School District Board President Doretta Thompson.
The storyteller for the Feb. 8 event is community activist Isabel Flax; the storyteller for Feb. 15 is field community organizer Princessmarlena Dale; and the storyteller for Feb. 22 is Kimble DeLeon, field representative for Assemblyman Juan Carrillo.
“We wanted to commemorate, celebrate Black History month and so what better way than to have some community leaders and community members come together and be able to do storytelling about Black history, about our contribution in America,” Solé of the CommUNITY CEO/founder Nashon Mitchell said.
She selected the storytellers based on who they are and what they bring to the community.
“And also, I love their voices,” she said.
Audiences can expect to hear about Black leaders and people in the community who helped build America. The stories will touch on politics, arts and leadership and the overall contribution of Black folks to America, Mitchell said.
The stories will be suitable for children and adults.
“It would be nice for families to come together and turn on the Zoom,” Mitchell said. “I want them to be engaged and involved in the community. It’s free; come hear from our community and then hear about Black America.”
