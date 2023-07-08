LANCASTER — M.E.N.T.O.R.S. Inc. will host a diaper giveaway from 9 to 11 a.m. July 21 at the Lancaster Community Center, 315 West Pondera St.
LANCASTER — M.E.N.T.O.R.S. Inc. will host a diaper giveaway from 9 to 11 a.m. July 21 at the Lancaster Community Center, 315 West Pondera St.
Diaper sizes are newborn, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.
The nonprofit organization is committed to strengthening the community and supporting the families within it. The organization assisted more than 70 families with essential baby items at its June giveaway.
This time, the organization will be distributing baby diapers, baby wipes, baby formula and baby clothing to families in need. In addition, they will also be hosting raffles with the chance to win various essential items such as strollers, nursing pillows and play pens. They will also be providing clothing, Aquaphor baby gift packs and formula.
Eli Hernandez, program manager for M.E.N.T.O.R.S, wrote in an email that the giveaways serve as a crucial support for families in need.
“In a community like Lancaster, where many families struggle with financial challenges, the cost of baby essentials such as diapers, wipes, clothing, and car seats can be an additional burden,” Hernandez wrote. “By providing these resources, we aim to alleviate some of that stress and, in turn, contribute to improved mental health for the families we assist.”
Although the organization currently reaches around 70 families per month on average, they have the capacity and desire to assist many more, he added.
"Our main constraint is resources, and we warmly welcome any contributions that can enable us to extend our support to more families,"
People also can send donations to the Lancaster Community Center 315 W Pondera St, Suite B Lancaster, CA 93534.
