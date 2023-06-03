LANCASTER — M.E.N.T.O.R.S. Inc. will host a diaper giveaway from 1 to 3 p.m. June 12 at 315 West Pondera St.
Diaper sizes are 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — M.E.N.T.O.R.S. Inc. will host a diaper giveaway from 1 to 3 p.m. June 12 at 315 West Pondera St.
Diaper sizes are 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.
The nonprofit organization, which is committed to strengthening the community and supporting the families within it, assisted more than 70 families at its previous giveaway.
This time, the organization will be distributing baby diapers, baby wipes, baby formula and baby clothing to families in need. In addition, they will also be hosting raffles with the chance to win various essential items such as strollers, convertible car seats, boosters and play pens.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.