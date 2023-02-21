PALMDALE — A nonprofit already working to turn two motels on Sierra Highway in Lancaster into interim housing received support Wednesday from the Palmdale City Council for a similar project.
Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission is seeking to purchase the Knights Inn, 130 East Palmdale Blvd., and covert it into supportive housing for the area’s unhoused population.
The 100-unit motel sits on about three acres of land and includes an adjoining (now vacant) restaurant building.
While an older motel, the interior “is in relatively good shape,” Hope of the Valley CEO Ken Craft told the City Council, in presentation on the project.
The motel’s owners are willing to sell, but they require a letter of support from the City.
“It could really be an incredible asset for the city and for the homeless and those that might be close to being homeless,” he said.
Hope of the Valley has a history of providing shelter and services for unhoused populations in Los Angeles County, with 15 shelters providing 1,400 beds in a variety of different forms, including tiny houses. They serve families, transitional youth and adults.
“We’re committed to preventing, reducing and eliminating poverty, hunger and homelessness, by offering immediate assistance and long-term solutions,” Craft said.
Craft outlined two potential options for utilizing the former motel. One would use all 100 units for supportive housing for the area’s homeless population.
The second would set aside 25 of the units for interim housing for those possessing vouchers and waiting for permanent housing.
Priority will be given to those in Palmdale needing housing.
The state Housing and Community Development Department prefers to keep housing homogeneous, which may make the second option the less favorable one in terms of getting state funds, Craft said.
With 309 unhoused persons tallied in the 2022 count in Palmdale, the project could address about a third of the city’s population needing shelter, Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcon said.
“I think this is an incredible opportunity,” she said, adding she had visited other facilities run by the organization and could attest to the programs and security there.
Like all other of the organizations sites, the project would provide mental health services on-site. It would also have extensive steps to ensure safety and security, both of the project’s residents and those who live, shop or work nearby.
“We are committed to providing the highest level of safety, care and protection for everyone that is inside and outside (the facility),” Craft said.
This includes 24-hour paid security, cameras, ample lighting and steps such as a single point of entry and bag searches.
The facility will also have partnerships with other providers for supportive services.
If it moves forward, the project would receive funding through the state’s Project Homekey, Craft said. The two motels in Lancaster that are being converted into family housing are also funded through Project Homekey, in an earlier funding cycle.
The funding is applied for through Los Angeles County, with Hope of the Valley as the co-applicant. However, “there is zero guarantee that, even if we do apply, we’ll be accepted,” he said.
Funding for Project Homekey has been dramatically reduced for this cycle, Craft said.
It is too soon in the process to have an estimate for the total cost of the project. The asking price for the motel itself is $13.7 million, he said.
“That is a big investment the state would be making,” Craft said.
Additionally, the organization would spend about $50,000 just in the due diligence prior to purchase, including inspections and the like. That process can not begin until the motel is in escrow, which can not begin without a letter of support from the city.
Councilmember Richard Loa questioned the effectiveness of the converted motel model for providing housing and addressing the homeless situation, given reported difficulties at some such projects in Los Angeles.
Craft said his organization’s facilities have a 98% occupancy rate, and have been able to overcome initial reluctance by now-residents to the rules and restrictions of the facilities.
“We do treat people with decency and respect, but we do expect something from them,” he said. “Our goal is not to warehouse people.”
Supportive services include items such as job training, addiction treatment and other obstacles to obtaining permanent, stable housing.
The included restaurant building could be used, as well, for providing services to residents and the community, he said.
“The opportunities are quite exciting for what we could put in there,” Craft said.
In agreeing to provide a letter of support, the Council requested input from the surrounding residents and businesses should the project receive funding and move forward.
