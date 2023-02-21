Project Homekey

The nonprofit Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission is seeking to purchase the Knights Inn on Palmdale Boulevard and convert the motel to supportive housing for the city’s unhoused population.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Valley Press

PALMDALE — A nonprofit already working to turn two motels on Sierra Highway in Lancaster into interim housing received support Wednesday from the Palmdale City Council for a similar project.

Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission is seeking to purchase the Knights Inn, 130 East Palmdale Blvd., and covert it into supportive housing for the area’s unhoused population.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.