PALMDALE — Nonprofit organization Solé of the CommUNITY’s Kwanzaa toy giveaway was a successful event, CEO/founder Nashon Mitchell said.
“We had a great turnout,” she said.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PALMDALE — Nonprofit organization Solé of the CommUNITY’s Kwanzaa toy giveaway was a successful event, CEO/founder Nashon Mitchell said.
“We had a great turnout,” she said.
Approximately 250 people turned out for the event, which was held, Sunday afternoon, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center. The event featured art, free food, music, storytelling, drums and poetry. Attendees could also connect with community resources.
“Families were blessed with multiple toys and books and scooters,” Mitchell said. “We even had tennis shoes.”
Solé of the CommUNITY collaborated with Pharaoh Mitchell, Marlena Bella and Brittany Penrow for the event.
Sponsors and donors included the Community Action League, Pharaoh Mitchell Enterprise, Antelope Valley Toys for Tots, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and Walmart Supercenter at 47th Street East in Palmdale.
“We had a great presentation from people in the community that presented the seven principles of Kwanzaa,” Mitchell said.
Those speakers were Brian Johnson, Diana Love, Brother Ansar Muhammad, Marlena Bella, Monzelle Dozier and Alonzo Braggs. Other speakers talked about the importance of seeds as far as food and how to cultivate and grow your own. Musical entertainment included African drums, a singer and a rapper.
The event was such a success that Solé of the CommUNITY will plan a Kwanzaa event, next year, as well.
Solé of the CommUNITY offers women’s support groups and financial literacy for youth and their parents, which is offered through a partnership with Chase Bank. For details, call 661-544-8294.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.