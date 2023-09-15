LANCASTER — Building on the success of its August event, Men Taking Over Reforming Society Inc. will host its monthly diaper giveaway from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Lancaster Community Center, 315 West Pondera St.
Diaper sizes are newborn, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6.
The non-profit organization is committed to strengthening the community and supporting the families within it. The organization assisted more than 40 families with essential baby items at its August giveaway. This month, the organization will give out clothing, shoes, baby wipes, disinfecting wipes and toys, in addition to diapers. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a raffle, where they stand a chance to win strollers and play pens.
“The beauty of this event is its inclusivity; there are no specific criteria for the giveaway,” Eli Hernandez, program evaluator, wrote in an email. “Everyone qualifies, as long as they attend during the event hours.”
